Failing the test
The appointment of this little-known agency, incorporated in 2010, has raised eyebrows since its promoters are facing accusations of irregularities and nepotism in Uttar Pradesh
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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Student protests in Delhi and Jharkhand over irregularities in exam papers have underlined the flaws in India’s public-examination system. The growing clamour for accountability among students and job seekers sitting in central or state public exams reflects multiple institutional failures. This much was clear from the Jharkhand government’s decision to cancel 22 recruitment exams since 2014. The cancelled exams include those for the state civil services, civil judges, drug inspectors, forest officials, and so on. These exams include those conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission and some are outsourced to a private testing firm called TSR Data Processing Pvt Ltd (TDPL). This decision came after lathicharges, teargas and police intimidation arrests failed to break the resolve of a 26-day protest led by the Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha, a local political party. For the state government, the consequences of this maximalist decision taken under duress can be seen in a fresh set of protests — this time by candidates who had passed these exams and now hold jobs in the state administration. They fear job losses since the exams for which they appeared have been declared invalid and the government is yet to clarify their status. The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday stayed the cancellation of the state’s 11th to 13th Combined Civil Services examination.