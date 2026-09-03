False nine, true champion
Messi exits the national team in a blaze of glory
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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Two great Argentinian footballers born almost 27 years apart define the transition in global footballing culture: Diego Maradona and Lionel “Leo” Messi, who recently announced his retirement from international football. The former, undoubtedly the Greatest of All Time (GOAT), was forced to end his international career at age 34, following a suspension during the 1994 World Cup for a positive drug test. Three years later, he retired from professional football, ending a career marked by brilliance, drugs, alcohol and ignominy. Now his compatriot Leo Messi, a GOAT no less, steps down at the ripe age of 39 after serving with distinction for 21 years. This is his second exit from La Albiceleste in a career that has been marred by only one controversy — a tax-evasion case in 2016, for which he blamed his father. As winner of the highest number of prestigious Ballon d’Or awards (eight), the highest goal scorer in the history of Argentinian national football (125), winner of the most official football trophies for his country (six, including a World Cup and an Olympic Gold), and many more firsts, Mr Messi exits in a blaze of glory, notwithstanding the loss to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final.