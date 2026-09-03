RBL Bank rallies 5%, hits 52-week high on huge volume; here's why

RBL Bank share price movement

RBL Bank (RBL) share price surged 5 per cent to ₹409, hitting a 52-week high on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day deals backed by heavy volume.

The private sector lender on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, after market hours announced that the board of directors of the Bank is scheduled on September 7, 2026 to consider and approve to establish a Euro Medium-Term Note (EMTN) Programme and to enable issuance of foreign currency bonds/notes/any other debt securities.

The market price of RBL Bank surpassed its previous high of ₹397.95, which was touched on August 24, 2026. The stock traded higher for the third straight day, surging 8 per cent during the period.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 100 pts; SBI, Indian Bank drive Nifty PSU Bank 1% higher At 10:14 AM on Thursday, RBL Bank quoted 4 per cent higher at ₹405.05, compared to a 0.32 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter jumped over six-fold with a combined 9.73 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

RBL Bank - outlook

RBL Bank is a mid-sized private sector bank with total assets of around ₹1.9 trillion as of June 2026. The bank operates a diversified business model spanning retail, commercial and corporate banking, with retail loans accounting for around 55 per cent of total advances.

In June 2026, Emirates NBD Bank (ENBD) acquired a 60 per cent stake in RBL through a preferential equity infusion of ₹26,016 crore. With ENBD's induction as promoter, the bank is expected to receive strong strategic, managerial and operational oversight from the parent, according to Crisil Ratings.

Over the coming months, ENBD plans to integrate its existing Indian branch operations into RBL. As the majority shareholder, ENBD will hold majority representation on RBL's board and play a key role in shaping the bank's governance, strategic direction, business growth, and operational development. ENBD will also consolidate RBL in its financials and Moody’s Ratings expects RBL to represent a very important subsidiary outside of its home market.

Following the capital infusion and strategic support from ENBD, Moody’s expects RBL's business profile to undergo significant transformation over the next two to three years. Management's strategy focuses on strengthening the bank's franchise and competitive position within the banking sector through investments in its branch network, improving the quality and stability of its deposit base, and expanding lending to higher-quality corporate borrowers.

ALSO READ: Nifty PSU Bank tests 200-DMA; tech analyst flags key levels in 7 stocks With the bank's transformation and the recent capital infusion, Moody’s expects loan growth to accelerate to above 20 per cent annually over the next 2-3 years. While this expansion could give rise to seasoning risks associated with rapid portfolio growth, the rating agency views these risks as mitigated by the bank's focus on higher-quality borrowers and secured retail products, supported by lower funding costs and an improving funding profile.

Geojit Investments view on RBL Bank

In the April to June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27), RBL Bank showed strong cost discipline and improved asset quality despite gains being partially offset by net interest margin (NIM) compression. The strategic partnership with Emirates NBD is expected to open opportunities across liability mobilisation, trade finance corridors, and non-resident deposit flows, particularly from the Middle East, say analysts at Geojit.

The management expressed confidence that the equity cushion, combined with a credit rating upgrade to AAA, would drive a steady improvement in the cost of funds, which should reflect positively on profitability. The bank guided that credit card-related stress is expected to ease meaningfully from the third quarter onwards, supported by visible improvement in early delinquency trends. Therefore, analysts at Geojit Investments upgraded the rating on the stock to 'BUY', based on 1.5x FY28E book value per share, with a revised target price of ₹470. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.