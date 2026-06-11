FIFA's own goals: Revenue maximisation is tarnishing sporting values

This has been the trend since 2010, the year Fifa stopped sharing revenues from broadcasting rights, sponsorships, ticketing and merchandising with the host nation. This move left the sporting body open to hosting offers from countries that could foot the enormous bill to build stadiums and related infrastructure rather than those with strong footballing credentials. The award of the 2018 tournament to Russia, four years after Vladimir Putin had invaded Crimea, was the first signal of Fifa’s amorality. The selection of Qatar, a nation with zero footballing credentials and even fewer democratic ones, in 2022, resulted from rampant vote-buying and racketeering. But the latest triple-country event, though hosted by three democracies — the United States (US), Canada and Mexico — could not have been farther from Rimetian hopes.

First, the nation that will host the highest number of matches — 78 of the 104 — has embarked on a war against Iran, is the world’s second-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, and follows a toxic anti-immigration policy. Having awarded US President Donald Trump a bespoke Peace Prize, Fifa has duly obliged its host by revoking ticket allocations for Iranian fans for World Cup matches in the US. The Iranian team had to change its base to Mexico from the US after several members of its delegation, including the head of its football federation, were denied the visa. A Somalian referee was turned away at Miami after 11 hours of interrogation. Many fans from non-white countries can expect similar treatment from the world’s most powerful nation. Others are staying away for fear of random arrests by ICE agents.