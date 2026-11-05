Green crackers, hazy reality: Allowing these may have only marginal impact

But the genuine health and environmental safety of green crackers themselves remains doubtful. The Supreme Court has stipulated that only crackers certified by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-Neeri) or the Petroleum and Safety Organisation (Peso) and identified with specific QR codes can be sold. Though both CSIR-Neeri and Peso are guaranteed to follow strict standards, the problem lies in the definition of “green cracker”, which may be somewhat misleading. They are said to reduce particulate matter (PM) 2.5 and 10 by some 30 per cent and emit 10 per cent less harmful gases such as sulphur dioxide and nitrogen oxide. They also exclude toxic chemicals such as barium nitrate, lithium and cadmium found in traditional crackers. But they still emit smoke and PM, and are only marginally less harmful than traditional crackers. The apex court has, perhaps, overlooked the sheer volume of crackers that are burnt over the course of Dussehra and Diwali. Last year, a survey showed that the number of families bursting fire crackers rose 40 per cent over the previous year and half of them intended to burn traditional firecrackers alongside green ones. Even assuming that all consumers in the National Capital Region (NCR) are stricken by conscience and choose to burn only green firecrackers within the specified timings, the emission of PM10 and PM2.5 will still be high enough to create the characteristic post-Diwali haze compounded by unabated seasonal farm fires and low wind speeds.