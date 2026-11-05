Green crackers, hazy reality: Allowing these may have only marginal impact
Green crackers and restricted timings may do little to ease pollution in the National Capital Region
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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The Supreme Court has negotiated the thin line between popular sentiment and public health and environmental concerns by extending conditional permission for bursting green crackers within a restricted time window on November 7 and 8. At a time when the air-quality index swings between “severe” and “hazardous”, this well-meaning order is unlikely to clear the air around or after Diwali. For one, enforcing these restrictions demands a level of monitoring that is well beyond the capabilities or the inclination of the state police forces or the political administration. Two years ago, the apex court sharply rebuked the Delhi Police for its inability to enforce the cracker ban. It is also doubtful whether the restrictions limiting firecracker sales to products certified by government bodies can be monitored, let alone implemented. Media reports have already tracked hectic clandestine sales of non-green fireworks, which a certain kind of consumer demands because they literally offer more bang for the buck than the green variants do — and are available in elusive popup shops in small lanes. Fake QR codes have also proliferated.