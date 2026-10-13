Human rights restored
Navi Pillay is a deserving Nobel Peace Prize winner
Business Standard Editorial Comment
premium
Listen to This Article
In an ideologically fractured world, the award of the Nobel Peace Prize often attracts controversy. Last year, for instance, the award to a Venezuelan Opposition leader, the right-wing Maria Corina Machado, met with substantial reservations from global liberal establishments. The reservations were confirmed when she gave her medal to United States (US) President Donald Trump after he had invaded her country and captured its President. Mr Trump, of course, thinks he was due to receive the “Noble Prize”, as he termed it, for “stopping eight wars” — though his machinations in West Asia have sent the region and the global economy into turmoil for the foreseeable future. But, barring Mr Trump and the Israeli ruling establishment, few people would quibble with this year’s winner, South Africa’s Navanethem “Navi” Pillay, 85, human rights jurist extraordinaire.