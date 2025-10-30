India must build on macroeconomic stability, use trade as growth engine

Maintaining economic and financial stability at all times is a necessary condition for sustained economic development. However, this is not easy to achieve, particularly for developing economies. There have been several episodes of economic crises in developing economies over the past few decades. India was also exposed to a balance-of-payments crisis in 1991. However, over time, things have changed, and a significant number of developing economies have adjusted their policy frameworks to enhance economic resilience. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta on Wednesday, at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit, spoke about the evolution of