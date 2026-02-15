India's AI moment: Summit can pave the way for accountable AI at scale
As AI adoption accelerates, India's AI Impact Summit aims to shape global rules, attract capital, and offer a Global South alternative to US- and China-led models
The AI Impact Summit in New Delhi this week comes when artificial intelligence (AI) is being rapidly adopted across the world. The government’s ambition is clear: To position India as a credible voice in the global AI landscape, largely dominated by the United States (US) and China. With participation from over 100 countries, the Summit is meant to amplify the Global South’s voice, attract capital, and shape rules that do not simply mirror western priorities or Chinese state-led models. In this respect, India has strengths to build on. It is among the world’s largest consumer markets for AI tools, with rapid adoption across firms and households. This demand pull is already drawing unprecedented commitments from global technology giants. Amazon has pledged over $35 billion through 2030, Microsoft $17.5 billion over four years, and Google $15 billion for what will be its largest AI and data-centre hub outside the US. India’s digital public infrastructure, low-cost data, and regulatory stability after the Digital Personal Data Protection Act have strengthened investor confidence.