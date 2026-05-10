Manufacturing ambition: India needs a coherent strategy to boost industry

The sectors identified for quicker clearances — such as rare-earth magnets, printed circuit boards, advanced battery components, display modules, machine tools and polysilicon wafers — lie at the core of India’s push in electronics, electric mobility, and renewable energy. The move must be welcomed because it provides clarity and will help increase manufacturing output over time. Unfortunately for India, manufacturing’s share in gross domestic product has remained stuck at 15-17 per cent for a long time, far below the government’s target of 25 per cent and behind several East Asian economies. A recent analysis showed that manufacturing firms’ share in the gross value added of listed companies fell to 33.4 per cent in 2024-25 from over 40 per cent before the pandemic. The government has taken several measures over the years, including the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, but the results have not been as desired. The PLI scheme, for instance, worked in the mobile space, but the effects in other sectors have been sobering.

Thus, it must be recognised that faster clearances for investment from certain countries in certain sectors alone will not solve India’s manufacturing challenge. The sector continues to face structural bottlenecks such as higher logistics costs, skill shortages in areas such as electronics and advanced manufacturing, rigid compliance systems, and weak contract-enforcement mechanisms, all of which raise the cost of doing business. As a result, India has not been able to generate employment at scale for its rising workforce.