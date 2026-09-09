Mounting cost of a stalemate

Oil prices have been extremely volatile since the conflict between Iran and the US began at the end of February. The blockades imposed by both sides in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for crude-oil supply, have roiled global energy markets. Brent crude-oil prices were $70-75 per barrel in the second half of February. The war pushed prices above $100 in March, and they remained elevated till the June ceasefire. But the ceasefire quickly unravelled, pushing oil prices higher. The flow of oil from the Strait of Hormuz, which facilitated about one-fifth of the global crude-oil movement before the war, has again been reported to have declined substantially over the past few days. The US is aiming to increase the economic cost of war for Iran by preventing it from selling oil, which went mainly to China. It is uncertain whether a higher economic cost will force Iran to agree to US terms.

Notably, the cost of war is not limited to Iran. Higher energy prices are affecting the whole world, including US consumers and businesses. The inflation rate in the US has been running above the central bank’s target for years and higher energy prices will further complicate things. A section of the market expects the US central bank to raise interest rates, which will have its own set of implications. Sustained higher oil prices complicate macroeconomic management for a country like India, which depends on imports for most of its requirements. Although the situation has been managed well so far, and the first-quarter national accounts data showed that the Indian economy expanded by 7.8 per cent, pressure was on the external accounts despite robust export performance. Expecting the pressure to continue, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a concessional swap scheme in June to attract foreign capital flows, including deposits from non-resident Indians. The response has been encouraging and will help the RBI manage the external account in the near term. However, the underlying problem of a potentially wider current-account deficit and pressure on capital flows will remain, given elevated oil prices and uncertain global economic conditions.