Not just 'friendly critics': Independent directors need more accountability

Not just 'friendly critics': Independent directors need more accountability

This era of the sinecure may be changing, however, with Sebi and the courts increasingly holding independent directors liable for corporate malfeasance

Sebi’s greater scrutiny appears to have prompted many independent directors to reassess their roles.

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 10:13 PM IST

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey last week called for greater accountability on the part of independent directors on corporate boards, suggesting that they should not be treated as “honorary appointees or friendly critics”. This blunt message was addressed to the 2025 Annual Directors Conclave months after Sebi had debarred Gensol Engineering promoters Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi, who also operated the BluSmart electric-vehicle cab-hailing service, from the market. It is noteworthy that Gensol’s four independent directors resigned from the board just as Sebi flagged that the promoters had been diverting funds raised
