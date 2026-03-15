Plan B for tariffs: USTR investigations are aimed at restricting imports

The first investigation initiated by the USTR is against 16 countries or blocs, including India, for “structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors”, which are “adversely affecting US businesses”. These are sectors in which the US, according to the USTR, seems to have lost substantial capacity or has fallen behind. They include aluminium, automobiles, batteries, chemicals, electronics, machine tools, steel, and transportation equipment. It has been argued that excess capacity in countries that are trading partners may result from intervention that increases domestic capacity and suppresses domestic demand. The second investigation, launched against 60 trading partners, and covering over 99 per cent of US imports (2024), relates to restricting the import of goods produced with forced labour. US laws prohibit the import of goods produced or manufactured by forced labour.

Clearly, the idea behind these investigations is to find ways to impose tariffs, possibly close to the reciprocal rate. However, this law also requires the trade representative to seek consultation with countries whose policies and practices are under investigation. This could lead to another round of negotiations. India did well over the past year by continuously engaging with the US despite a challenging backdrop. Since the trade agreement has not been finalised, India will need to continue the negotiations. In the context of the new investigations, India must convey that it is not using unfair means to boost exports. In fact, it is hard to argue for anyone that India has structural excess manufacturing capacity. Unlike many developing economies, India’s growth is not export-driven. India runs a current-account deficit, which means it buys more from the world than it sells, and depends on foreign savings to bridge the savings-investment gap.