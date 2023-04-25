close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Plastic ban failure

Managing plastic waste needs a multi-pronged strategy

Business Standard Editorial Comment
plastic, waste, environment, plastic pollution
Premium

Photo: Shutterstock

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 10:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Even nearly 10 months after the ban on single-use plastic products, their use is still rampant in most parts of the country. Though some of the bulk consumers of these materials have switched to their biodegradable alternatives, most other producers, sellers, and consumers of the use-and-throw plastic stuff have continued their business as usual. More worryingly, there has been hardly any noticeable improvement in the system of collection and safe disposal of discarded plastic material, thereby exacerbating the menace of plastic pollution. Apart from littering roads and piling up at landfill sites, thrown-away plastic products have now begun to find their way into water bodies. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recently conceded the point that the use of disposable plastic items, particularly thin carrybags, continued unabated in the low-end section of the economy. A recent anti-plastic drive carried out in Kerala between March 23 and April 4 led to the confiscation of
Or

Also Read

IND vs BAN Live Streaming: When and how to watch the T20 WC match in India

IND vs BAN T20 World Cup Highlights: India win 5-run thriller vs Bangladesh

TGBL joins hands with PMC to extract clean, green hydrogen from waste

Dumping ground

TMS Ep344: Foreign universities, foreign waste, gold, cloud computing

Turning the clock back

Opening up space

Laboured movements

Quantum leap

Favourable terms

Topics : plastic ban plastic waste

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 10:16 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Turning the clock back

remittance
3 min read
Premium

Get real with targets

exports, trade, trade policy
6 min read

Best of BS Opinion: Laboured movements, opening up space, and more

Illustration
1 min read
Premium

Consumer sentiments expected to stay sluggish

Consumer sentiments
5 min read
Premium

Next step for the infotech boom

Illustration
6 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Consumer sentiments expected to stay sluggish

Consumer sentiments
5 min read

Best of BS Opinion: Laboured movements, opening up space, and more

Illustration
1 min read
Premium

Get real with targets

exports, trade, trade policy
6 min read
Premium

Turning the clock back

remittance
3 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon