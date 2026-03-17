Tuesday, March 17, 2026 | 12:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / BGMI 4.3 update to bring CSK and KKR themed collectables: What's coming

BGMI 4.3 update to bring CSK and KKR themed collectables: What's coming

Krafton confirms new BGMI collaborations with IPL teams Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders as part of the upcoming 4.3 update rollout, starting March 21 onwards

BGMI 4.3 update collaboration with IPL teams CSK and KKR (Image: Krafton)

BGMI 4.3 update collaboration with IPL teams CSK and KKR (Image: Krafton)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 11:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Krafton has announced two collaborations for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) as part of the upcoming BGMI 4.3 update, bringing themed gameplay experiences based on Indian Premier League franchises Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.
 
According to Krafton India, the collaborations will introduce exclusive in-game collectables and Photo Booth Points of Interest across the Erangel and Livik maps, allowing players to capture moments alongside team players within the game. The Chennai Super Kings content will go live on March 21, followed by the Kolkata Knight Riders collaboration on March 25. The BGMI 4.3 update is expected to roll out around the same time.
 

BGMI x Chennai Super Kings collaboration: What’s coming

As part of the collaboration, players will receive access to two exclusive CSK-branded in-game items: the Thala Legacy Set outfit and the Thala Monster Truck vehicle skin.

Also Read

Nvidia DLSS 5 in Resident Evil Requiem (Image: Nvidia)

Nvidia unveils DLSS 5 tech to add visual realism to games: How it works

GTA Online (Rockstar Games)

GTA Online Community Series event offers GTA$1M login gift and 3X rewards

PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation Store lists games at different prices to users: Here's why

IPL Final, Trophy, IPL Trophy

IPL 2026 to begin on March 28; fixtures and venues to be revealed soon

Next-gen Xbox will run Xbox and PC games, Microsoft Gaming CEO confirms

Next-gen Xbox will run Xbox and PC games, Microsoft Gaming CEO confirms

 
The collaboration will also introduce dedicated Chennai Super Kings Photo Booth Points of Interest (POIs) across the Erangel and Livik maps. At these locations, players will be able to step into the battleground alongside Chennai Super Kings players and capture in-game moments.

BGMI x Kolkata Knight Riders collaboration: What’s coming

In a separate announcement, Krafton India said BGMI will also receive Kolkata Knight Riders-themed gameplay content as part of the BGMI 4.3 update starting March 25.
 
The collaboration introduces two KKR-branded in-game items: the Knight Dominion Set outfit and the Eden Charge Buggy vehicle skin.
 
Krafton said the update will also add dedicated Kolkata Knight Riders Photo Booth Points of Interest across Erangel and Livik. Similar to the CSK collaboration, these locations will allow players to capture in-game moments alongside KKR players within the battleground.
 

More From This Section

WhatsApp

WhatsApp's 'Guest' chats could soon let you message non-users: What is it

POCO X8 Pro series

POCO is set to launch X8 Pro series in India on March 17: What to expect

Satish HC, chief delivery officer at Infosys

AI opportunity in reimagining core biz processes: Infosys delivery headpremium

Tech Wrap March 16

Tech Wrap Mar 16: JBL Grip, Instagram DM encryption, Gemini task automation

OPPO Find N6

OPPO to unveil Find N6 foldable smartphone on March 17: What to expect

Topics : Gaming online gaming IPL IPL News CSK KKR

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 11:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks to Buy todayNifty 50 IndexGold and Silver Rate TodayForce Motors Share PriceFuel Crisis in IndiaApple Ipad Air M4 LaunchPakistan-Afghanistan ConflictPersonal Finance