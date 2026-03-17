BGMI 4.3 update to bring CSK and KKR themed collectables: What's coming

Krafton has announced two collaborations for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) as part of the upcoming BGMI 4.3 update, bringing themed gameplay experiences based on Indian Premier League franchises Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

According to Krafton India, the collaborations will introduce exclusive in-game collectables and Photo Booth Points of Interest across the Erangel and Livik maps, allowing players to capture moments alongside team players within the game. The Chennai Super Kings content will go live on March 21, followed by the Kolkata Knight Riders collaboration on March 25. The BGMI 4.3 update is expected to roll out around the same time.

BGMI x Chennai Super Kings collaboration: What’s coming

As part of the collaboration, players will receive access to two exclusive CSK-branded in-game items: the Thala Legacy Set outfit and the Thala Monster Truck vehicle skin.

The collaboration will also introduce dedicated Chennai Super Kings Photo Booth Points of Interest (POIs) across the Erangel and Livik maps. At these locations, players will be able to step into the battleground alongside Chennai Super Kings players and capture in-game moments.

BGMI x Kolkata Knight Riders collaboration: What’s coming

In a separate announcement, Krafton India said BGMI will also receive Kolkata Knight Riders-themed gameplay content as part of the BGMI 4.3 update starting March 25.

The collaboration introduces two KKR-branded in-game items: the Knight Dominion Set outfit and the Eden Charge Buggy vehicle skin.

Krafton said the update will also add dedicated Kolkata Knight Riders Photo Booth Points of Interest across Erangel and Livik. Similar to the CSK collaboration, these locations will allow players to capture in-game moments alongside KKR players within the battleground.