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Renault launches Duster 2026 in India: Check price, features, specs

Renault has reintroduced the Duster in India with three powertrains and five trims, as it targets a comeback in the mid-size SUV segment

The announcement marks a significant moment for Indian automotive enthusiasts, many of whom have long awaited the return of the SUV

The Duster will rival models such as the Hyundai Creta, Toyota Hyryder and Tata Sierra.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 1:39 PM IST

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French carmaker Renault on Tuesday officially launched the new-generation Duster in India, marking the return of the much-anticipated sport utility vehicle (SUV). The company has priced the model from ₹10.49 lakh as it looks to re-enter the competitive mid-size SUV segment.

Renault Duster 2026 price

The SUV is offered with three powertrain options: Turbo TCe 100 MT, Turbo TCe 160 MT and Turbo TCe 160 DCT. These options are offered across five trims — Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno+ and Iconic.
 
  • Turbo TCe 100 MT
  • Authentic: ₹10.49 lakh
  • Evolution: ₹11.69 lakh
  • Techno: ₹13.49 lakh
  • Turbo TCe 160 MT
  • Evolution: ₹12.99 lakh
  • Techno: ₹14.49 lakh
  • Techno+: ₹15.29 lakh
  • Iconic: ₹16.99 lakh
  • Turbo TCe 160 DCT
  • Techno: ₹14.49 lakh
  • Techno+: ₹16.69 lakh
  • Iconic: ₹18.49 lakh
 

Renault Duster 2026 features and specifications

Renault has positioned the Duster with a clear feature progression across variants. The base Authentic trim comes equipped with LED lighting, 17-inch wheels, a 7-inch TFT display, rear AC vents and over 35 standard safety features. Higher trims add a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen, wireless connectivity, cruise control and a rearview camera.
   
The Techno and Techno+ variants introduce premium features such as a panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, dual-zone climate control and connected car technology. The Iconic variant includes 18-inch alloy wheels, leatherette interiors, ventilated and powered front seats, ambient lighting, a 360-degree camera and multiple advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features.
 
The Duster will rival models such as the Hyundai Creta, Toyota Hyryder and Tata Sierra.
 
Renault has also confirmed strong demand for the yet-to-be-priced hybrid version. Bookings for 2026 are already sold out, with metro cities accounting for a significant share. Fresh bookings are expected to reopen around Diwali 2026, with deliveries likely in 2027, reported RushLane.
 
Deliveries of the turbo variants are expected to begin by mid-April.

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Topics : Renault Duster Renault India Renault SUVs BS Web Reports

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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 1:39 PM IST

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