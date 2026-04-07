Reducing import dependence: Renewable energy can play a significant role
It has been argued that India must push up the domestic production of fossil fuels, including oil and gas, along with diversifying sources of imports
Business Standard Editorial Comment
premium
Listen to This Article
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday rightly termed the conflict in West Asia as a “systemic tremor” threatening the vital arteries of global energy. In a way, this also underlines India’s vulnerability. India imports over 85 per cent of its consumption of crude oil, with the bulk sourced from West Asia, a region highly prone to geopolitical uncertainties. Such disruption quickly feeds into higher import costs, inflationary pressures, and uncertainties for industry. As the ongoing crisis shows, it’s not only prices but also availability that can be significantly affected. A spike in energy prices and a sharp increase in the import bill increase risks to macroeconomic stability, as has been witnessed on several occasions in the past. Therefore, in a world with persistent geopolitical disruption, to secure its long-term economic interests, India will need to reduce its dependence on energy imports.