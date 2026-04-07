Punjab Board Class 5, 8 Result 2026: When will PSEB release marksheet?

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to release the Class 8 results soon. As per the board, Class 5 results will be available only through respective schools. Once announced, students and parents can check and download Class 8 scorecards from the official website, pseb.ac.in.

The Class 5 exams were held from March 6 to 12, 2026, in the morning shift from 9 am to 12 pm. While the Punjab Board Class 8 exams were conducted across the state from February 17 to 27, 2026.

Based on past trends, both Class 5 and Class 8 results are likely to be released before the second week of April 2026.

How to check PSEB Class 5th, 8th Result 2026?

Step 1: Visit the official PSEB website at pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, press the ‘Results’ tab.

Step 3: Choose the link for Punjab Board Class 5th Result 2026 or Punjab Board Class 8th Result 2026.

Step 4: Fill in your roll number and date of birth in the given fields.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print the result for later reference.

How to check PSEB Class 5th, 8th Results via SMS?

For Class 5th Result:

Type ‘PB05’

Send it to 5676750

The PSEB Class 5th Result will be sent to the same registered mobile number.

For Class 8th Result:

Type ‘PB8’

Send it to 5676750

The PSEB Class 8th Result will be sent to the same registered mobile number.

Details Mentioned on the Class 5, 8 Marksheet

Student's name

School name

Roll Number of the student

Date of birth

Father's and Mother's name

Subjects

Subject-wise marks

Total Percentage

Grades

Pass/Fail status.

PSEB Class 5th, 8th Result 2026 marking scheme

The online marksheet will be provisional, and students and parents should take note of this. To pass, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks. Those who fail in one or two subjects can appear for PSEB supplementary exams, helping them avoid losing an academic year and move to the next class.

The online scorecards are temporary, and students must collect their final marksheets from their respective schools. Parents and students are advised to carefully verify all details on the marksheet and contact the board immediately in case of any errors.