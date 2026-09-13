Regulatory clarity

In a letter dated September 11, 2026, the RBI informed Tata Sons that the deregistration application had been rejected after the regulator had examined several aspects. With this, the long-drawn confusion over Tata Sons’ future status as the holding company of a leading business group will be put to rest. The RBI direction has come at a time when the Tata group is battling leadership and control issues. Listing will help draw the lines more clearly between the two principal entities — Tata Trusts and Tata Sons. During the listing process, the Articles of Association (AoA) of Tata Sons will need to be recast. As a result, Tata Trusts, the largest shareholder of Tata Sons with a 66 per cent stake, is bound to lose much of its veto powers linked to appointments, dismissals and other key decisions. This will be a break from the past legacy structure of more than 100 years, but it will bring transparency, oversight and greater stability in governance, which is a must for a major group like the Tatas.
Tata Sons, with assets of over ₹2 trillion, has 26 listed entities in businesses ranging from steel to automobiles, software to power and hospitality. In addition, its unlisted businesses traverse a plethora of futuristic areas such as electronics manufacturing, semiconductors, and ecommerce. Most of these are long-gestation and capital-intensive businesses. It also owns Air India, which it acquired from the government in 2022. Air India and its low-cost subsidiary Air India Express posted a record combined loss of ₹22,238 crore in the financial year ended March 2026, leading to requests to owners — Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines — for immediate funds. Against this backdrop of a large business empire across diverse areas, listing Tata Sons will provide an avenue for liquidity.
While Tata Trusts has opposed listing Tata Sons, citing an adverse impact on its philanthropic objectives, the outcome may actually be different. A more focused and efficient allocation of capital among Tata businesses could improve profitability and increase dividend flows, ensuring that the group’s long-standing commitment to philanthropy is not diluted. For the second-biggest shareholder of Tata Sons, the Shapoorji Pallonji group, listing will enable fund infusion into a debt-ridden business following a partial sale of its stake. Now that the RBI’s missive has lifted the regulatory uncertainty that shrouded the path forward for Tata Sons, Tata Trusts must embrace the new reality and prepare in earnest to help the group’s holdco to comply with the listing norm, and thrive in an environment of greater transparency.