Regulatory clarity

In a letter dated September 11, 2026, the RBI informed Tata Sons that the deregistration application had been rejected after the regulator had examined several aspects. With this, the long-drawn confusion over Tata Sons’ future status as the holding company of a leading business group will be put to rest. The RBI direction has come at a time when the Tata group is battling leadership and control issues. Listing will help draw the lines more clearly between the two principal entities — Tata Trusts and Tata Sons. During the listing process, the Articles of Association (AoA) of Tata Sons will need to be recast. As a result, Tata Trusts, the largest shareholder of Tata Sons with a 66 per cent stake, is bound to lose much of its veto powers linked to appointments, dismissals and other key decisions. This will be a break from the past legacy structure of more than 100 years, but it will bring transparency, oversight and greater stability in governance, which is a must for a major group like the Tatas.

Tata Sons, with assets of over ₹2 trillion, has 26 listed entities in businesses ranging from steel to automobiles, software to power and hospitality. In addition, its unlisted businesses traverse a plethora of futuristic areas such as electronics manufacturing, semiconductors, and ecommerce. Most of these are long-gestation and capital-intensive businesses. It also owns Air India, which it acquired from the government in 2022. Air India and its low-cost subsidiary Air India Express posted a record combined loss of ₹22,238 crore in the financial year ended March 2026, leading to requests to owners — Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines — for immediate funds. Against this backdrop of a large business empire across diverse areas, listing Tata Sons will provide an avenue for liquidity.