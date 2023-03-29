close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Revisiting regulations

Rules should not bypass the principles of natural justice

Business Standard Editorial Comment Business Standard Mumbai
Supreme Court
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 10:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

One of the reasons why India is said to be better placed to deal with the global economic slowdown is that the balance sheets of banks have improved significantly over the last few years. This has bee
Or

Also Read

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

RBI tightens disclosure norms on divergence in NPAs, provisions

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

Policy vacuum

Supporting Ukraine

The Belarus bombshell

Building urban India

Shrinking space

Topics : Banks | RBI | Supreme Court

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 10:07 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Short selling and activism don't go together

File photo: PTI
5 min read
Premium

It's financial sector greed again

Illustration: Binay Sinha
6 min read

Best of BS Opinion: Policy vacuum, supporting Ukraine, and more

Illustration: Binay Sinha
1 min read
Premium

Policy vacuum

OneWeb
3 min read
Premium

Supporting Ukraine

IMF, International Monetary Fund
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Bank runs and resolutions

Illustration: Binay Sinha
6 min read
Premium

Where in the world is the IMF?

IMF, International Monetary Fund
5 min read
Premium

India's start-up story remains robust

startups
5 min read
Premium

Policy vacuum

OneWeb
3 min read
Premium

Supporting Ukraine

IMF, International Monetary Fund
3 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon