Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Risk provisioning

The stability of the banking system should be paramount

bank banks banking
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 11:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Draft norms on provisioning pertaining to advances for projects under implementation have stirred up a storm in the banking sector. Commercial banks, as reported by this newspaper, are planning to write to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to seek relaxation. The government is also reportedly studying the proposed norms, while banks’ and non-banking financial companies’ (NBFCs’) stock prices have taken a knock. The RBI last week proposed to increase the provisioning for project finance to 5 per cent from the existing level of 0.4 per cent. Commercial banks are willing to settle for 1-2 per cent. Notably, the RBI
Topics : Reserve Bank of India Business Standard Editorial Comment Banking system finance sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2024 | 11:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGSEB HSC 12 Results DeclaredTCS CEO Krithivasan SalaryIndegene IPOIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon