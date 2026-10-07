Risk sharing

Under the proposal, even a comprehensive policy would leave a patient liable for 10 per cent of an admissible inpatient hospital bill, subject to a maximum contribution of ₹5 lakh per claim. There is a strong consumer-choice argument against making this arrangement mandatory. An individual may reasonably prefer to pay a higher premium in return for complete coverage. But if all general insurers collectively adopt the same 10 per cent copayment, that choice disappears. A customer can no longer trade off a higher premium against greater protection. The proposal, therefore, merits scrutiny not only from the insurance regulator but also from a competition perspective. More importantly, patients may be the wrong group to discipline hospitals. They cannot be expected to determine whether a diagnostic test is necessary, negotiate the price of a procedure, or compare hospitals. Insurers, by contrast, possess claims data, actuarial expertise, and bargaining power.

Measures need to be taken to control hospital costs before making patients bear a larger share of their medical bills. A common hospital network can strengthen insurers’ bargaining power; reasonable benchmark prices for treatments and surgeries can provide reference rates for different procedures; outcome-based contracts can link payments to the quality of treatment; and a formal grievance mechanism can help resolve disputes over bills and claims.