Seamless connectivity

The Union Cabinet’s approval for the formation of the Integrated Transport & Logistics Authority (ITLA) is a welcome recognition that India’s transport infrastructure cannot be planned effectively in departmental silos. Roads, railways, ports, aviation, inland waterways and urban transport are economically interdependent. Yet investment decisions are still largely taken within individual ministries and agencies, often without adequately considering their implications for the wider transport network. ITLA is intended to address this gap. It will prepare a National Transport Master Plan with a horizon of more than 10 years, assess sectoral and annual plans of transport ministries, technically appraise central infrastructure projects costing ₹500 crore or more, monitor their implementation, and undertake post-project impact assessment. It will also create a National Transport Data Repository, drawing on sources such as goods and services tax eway bills, FASTag, Vahan and other mobility data. The rationale is sound. It is not the objective of the transport policy to maximise investment in individual modes but to minimise the cost and time involved in moving people and goods. A new highway may be valuable, but its economic payoff could depend on the availability of a rail connection, an efficient port, or a logistics hub. Integrated planning can, therefore, improve capital allocation, reduce duplication, and lower logistics costs.