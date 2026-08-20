Shifting expectations

In the minutes, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra argued that there was a need to remain watchful of a broadbased increase in inflation and de-anchoring of expectations. He further noted: “Any evidence of these risks materialising may need policy tightening.” Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta was more direct and noted: “... scope for any further easing does not seem to exist at the current juncture. Instead, given that the headline inflation is projected to peak to a level as high as 5.9 per cent in Q3 2026-27, a case for a hike may emerge during the course of the year.” The RBI’s inflation projection for this financial year was reduced by 10 basis points to 5 per cent. However, the rate is expected to remain above 5 per cent for three consecutive quarters starting the third quarter of the financial year. It would be interesting to see the projections beyond the first quarter of 2027-28. More clarity will likely emerge at the next MPC meeting in October and with the release of the biannual Monetary Policy Report.

Nevertheless, as things stand, price pressures are projected to increase. With the headline inflation rate going above 5 per cent and peaking at 5.9 per cent in the third quarter, the policy repo rate at 5.25 per cent would turn negative in real terms. This is undesirable. It is also not the objective of the RBI to keep the real policy rate in negative territory even in the short run, particularly when growth is not at risk. Thus, policy rates need to be adjusted. Conditions will become clearer in the coming weeks as to whether the MPC will begin tightening in October or have the room to wait for some more time. Inflation projections for next financial year will be crucial. It must be noted that monetary policy works with a lag, and if the inflation rate is expected to remain elevated next financial year, tightening may begin in October itself.