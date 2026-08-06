Short of expectations: New closing auction system on exchanges needs review

The CAS is an auction-based mechanism to arrive at a fair closing price for stocks eligible for futures & options (F&O) trading. Its introduction was also aimed to benefit passive funds and other institutional investors. Prices are based on bids by market participants during a special 20-minute trading window (from 3:15 pm to 3:35 pm). This special window starts after the closing of the cash-market segment for these stocks at 3:15 pm. Introduced by the market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the CAS replaced a nearly 26-year-old system in which the last 30 minutes of continuous trades were considered to arrive at the closing price of a stock based on the VWAP. Nothing has changed for securities outside the CAS — their closing-price discovery remains under the VWAP mechanism. The key reason Indian markets shifted from the last traded price (LTP) system to the VWAP was that the LTP was vulnerable to end-of-day price manipulation, wherein even a small transaction in the last few seconds could skew the official closing price of a stock.

In the CAS, at the end of the auction, the buyer and seller interests are matched. The price at which the maximum volume is executable becomes the closing price. The results are there to see. While individual stocks have seen sharp moves after trading at the cash market ends at 3.15 pm and the CAS starts for F&O-eligible stocks, it has affected the closing value of the Nifty 50, which has been visibly different than the closing value of the BSE Sensex on each of these days. Sharp price differences between exchanges for frontline stocks are creating unnecessary price asymmetries. Some market participants have argued that for systems like the CAS to deliver the desired results, it is essential that the ecosystem is diverse and large, with participants across the spectrum providing sufficient liquidity. For the CAS to succeed in India, it will require wide and regular participation from institutional investors such as domestic mutual funds, insurance companies, pension funds, family offices, sovereign wealth funds, foreign investors, along with high-networth individuals, arbitrageurs, market makers, and the like. Wide participation along with high liquidity will help minimise price diversions across exchanges and market segments. Thus, it is possible that the system will stabilise in the coming days.