Skilling to employment
Workplace exposure also needs to be expanded because 80 per cent of learners cite inadequate practical experience and industry exposure as a major gap in their degrees
Business Standard Editorial Comment
premium
Listen to This Article
Skilling and employment are among the biggest challenges for India. A new NITI Aayog report notes that about 87 million people aged 15-29 are outside education, employment or training, while only 8.25 per cent of graduates are employed in jobs aligned with their qualifications. The mismatch points to a fundamental weakness in India’s education-to-work transition. The objective of education and skilling policy must, therefore, move beyond producing certificates to improving employability, earnings and livelihoods. But skilling is only one part of the challenge. The latest Quarterly Bulletin of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises, released by the National Statistics Office, for instance, shows that unincorporated non-farm establishments fell 5.4 per cent sequentially in the first quarter of 2026-27, while employment declined 9.7 per cent. The contraction was particularly sharp in rural India, where establishments dipped by nearly 10 per cent and the workforce by 13.4 per cent. Manufacturing establishments and employment fell 8.6 per cent and 12.1 per cent, respectively.