Partial Lunar Eclipse on August 27-28: When and where to see it in India?

A deep partial lunar eclipse is set to occur from the evening of August 27 into the early hours of August 28, offering a rare celestial spectacle.

According to NASA, a partial lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes through only part of Earth’s shadow, or umbra, due to an imperfect alignment of the Sun, Earth and Moon.

During the event, the Moon will not be completely covered by Earth’s shadow. However, the deepest phase of the eclipse will occur during the daytime in India, when the Moon will be below the horizon. As a result, the eclipse will not be visible from India.

What is the Sturgeon Moon?

The Sturgeon Moon is the name given to the full moon that occurs in August. Like other full moons, it happens when the Moon is positioned opposite the Sun from Earth, allowing its near side to appear fully illuminated.

The name comes from Native American fishing traditions, referring to the time of year when sturgeon fish were particularly abundant in Lake Champlain and the Great Lakes of North America.

This year, the Sturgeon Moon will coincide with an unusually deep partial lunar eclipse, with nearly 96% of the Moon’s visible disk expected to pass through Earth’s umbra, or its darkest central shadow.

As much of the Moon will be immersed in Earth’s shadow, it could take on a copper-red hue, prompting descriptions such as an “almost blood moon.”

Partial Lunar Eclipse: Timings

The partial lunar eclipse will unfold from the evening of August 27 into the early hours of August 28. However, in India, the Moon will remain below the horizon during the eclipse’s key phases, making the event impossible to view from the country.

Depending on local weather conditions and whether the Moon is above the horizon, the eclipse will be visible from much of North America, South America and parts of Western Europe.

The eclipse will last for around five hours in regions where the Moon is above the horizon.

Penumbral Phase Begins: 6:53 a.m. IST (Aug. 28) Partial Eclipse Begins: 8:03 a.m.IST Maximum Eclipse Peak: 9:42 a.m. IST Partial Eclipse Ends: 11:21 a.m. IST Penumbral Phase Ends: 12:31 p.m. IST.

How to watch the Partial Lunar Eclipse online?

Although the eclipse will not be visible from India, people can still watch the deep partial lunar eclipse online. Astronomy organisations and observatories across Europe and the Americas are expected to provide high-definition livestreams of the event.

Live coverage is expected from platforms such as the Virtual Telescope Project and NASA’s official channels, while the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles is also anticipated to host a livestream. Viewers in India can tune in to the webcast from 7:30 a.m. IST on August 28.