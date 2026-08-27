UPTET 2026 result declared: Over 13 lakh qualify, what comes next?

The UPTET results were released on Wednesday by the Uttar Pradesh Education Services Selection Commission (UPESSC). More than 13 lakh candidates qualified in the primary and upper primary exams this year. Successful candidates will now be eligible to apply for the Super TET recruitment exam in Uttar Pradesh.

The UPTET 2026 exam was conducted from July 2 to 4 across 955 examination centres in 60 districts. Given the large number of applicants, the exam was held in three shifts. According to the Commission, it was one of the largest teacher eligibility examinations conducted in the state.

Candidates can now check their results on the official UPESSC website, upessc.up.gov.in.

How to check UP TET Result 2026?

· Visit the official UPESSC website at upessc.up.gov.in.

· Click on the Candidate Services or Latest Updates section.

· Search for and click on the UPTET Result 2026 link.

· Fill in your registration number and password.

· Submit the details.

· Your UPTET result will be displayed on the screen.

· View your marks and qualifying status.

· Download the scorecard and save it for later reference.

· Take a printout of the result for your use.

Inside the UPTET 2026 Result

For Classes 1 to 5, a total of 713,648 candidates appeared for the primary-level exam, of whom 571,435 were declared successful, resulting in a pass rate of 80.07%. Meanwhile, 1,057,021 candidates appeared for the upper primary exam for Classes 6 to 8, with 759,513 candidates qualifying, recording a success rate of 71.85%.

According to data released by the Commission, around 13.30 lakh candidates qualified for UPTET 2026 across both the primary and upper primary levels. These candidates will now be eligible to appear for the Super TET exam, which is conducted to recruit teachers for government schools in Uttar Pradesh.

More about the UPTET 2026 Results

A large number of working teachers also appeared for UPTET 2026.

Primary Level: Of the 122,405 working teachers who appeared for the exam, 93,387 candidates, or 76.29%, qualified.

Upper Primary Level: A total of 146,394 working teachers appeared for the exam, of whom 113,384 were declared successful.

What happens after the UPTET results 2026?

The UPTET does not guarantee candidates a direct appointment; instead, it serves as an eligibility test. Candidates who qualify will now be eligible to apply for the Super TET and other teacher recruitment processes in Uttar Pradesh.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the Super TET and other teacher recruitment notifications.