Strengthening oversight: Why audit companies must improve governance

In addition, concerns over independence breaches, such as partners holding financial interests in audited entities, further underline systemic lapses. These developments come amid heightened regulatory scrutiny, with the NFRA expanding inspection across major firms and coordinating more closely with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to strengthen oversight. The broader challenge lies in the growing complexity of modern corporate structures and the pressure on audit firms to balance commercial interests with professional independence. Large business groups today operate through intricate networks of subsidiaries and cross-border entities, and undertake related-party transactions, making it harder for auditors to verify financial statements with precision. Capacity constraints also play a role: Lack of professionals leading to weak supervision, poor documentation, and gaps in assessing fraud risk. Moreover, as seen globally, concerns on audit quality are not unique to India, but the stakes are higher in a fast-growing economy where investor confidence depends heavily on credible financial reporting.

Addressing these challenges requires a systemic and forward-looking response. First, audit firms must strengthen internal governance by creating independent quality-control mechanisms and ensuring accountability from partners. Second, investment in human capital is essential, such as rigorous recruitment-verification processes, continuous professional training, and specialisation in complex areas such as forensic accounting and valuation. Third, technology must become central to auditing: Advanced data analytics, artificial-intelligence tools, and real-time risk-monitoring systems can significantly improve audit quality and reduce human error. Fourth, there must be a clearer separation between audit and non-audit services within firm networks to preserve independence in both letter and spirit. Fifth, regulatory coordination between the NFRA and ICAI should be institutionalised to avoid overlaps and ensure consistent enforcement — a step already being explored. Finally, audit committees within companies must become more proactive, demanding higher standards of scrutiny and transparency from auditors.