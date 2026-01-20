Suboptimal response: DGCA must ensure Indigo-type chaos is not repeated

According to the DGCA, overoptimising operations, inadequate regulatory preparedness, and deficiencies in system-software support were among the primary reasons for the disruption. There have been no elaborate explanations. Although IndiGo has now told the regulator that it will not cancel any flights after February 10 — the revised date set for implementing the full set of “flight duty time limitation” (FDTL) norms — it is for the DGCA to make the transition to the new regime foolproof. Safety of passengers and quality of service are of paramount significance and nothing should be left to chance. During the peak disruption period in early December, the number of flights cancelled stood at 2,507 and those delayed at 1,852, impacting more than 300,000 passengers across the country. The DGCA penalty, however, has been calculated for non-compliance with norms from December 5, 2025, to February 10, 2026. The fine amount per day has come to a little more than ₹30 lakh.

While both IndiGo and the regulator are under scrutiny for the chaotic aviation scene in the country, questions are also being raised about the end use of the penalty money. Examples are being cited on how the United States Department of Transport had distributed the penalty imposed on an American airline for violating consumer-protection laws a few years ago, to the passengers who were impacted because of the disruption. The DGCA can follow that example. The government had promised strict action soon after the flight disruption and large-scale passenger complaints. As for action, only the senior vice-president for operations control centre has been removed so far, besides the DGCA’s penalty of ₹22.20 crore on IndiGo and warnings to Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers as well as Chief Operating Officer Isidre Porqueras.