The EV revolution throws up new challenges for govt, auto sector

The EV revolution throws up new challenges for govt, auto sector

The growth of EVs offers some challenges to both the Indian automotive industry and, more broadly, the government

A more integrated approach to EV policy will be needed as the market shifts within India. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 11:25 PM IST

Foreign-owned electric-vehicle (EV) companies are expanding their footprint in India with remarkable swiftness. Vietnamese carmaker VinFast has begun accepting reservations for its VF6 and VF7 models. It has reportedly signed deals with dealers for physical showrooms in 27 cities in India. Meanwhile, Elon Musk’s Tesla has finally entered India and is taking orders from its Mumbai showroom for Model Y. The two companies, however, seem to have slightly different strategies. Tesla has chosen not to invest in a local factory, which might have allowed it to avoid paying tariffs on the imported Model Ys. As a result, the car is
