close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Turning the clock back

New rules on remittances may rein in legal transfers

Business Standard Editorial Comment
remittance
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 9:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government and the central bank have over months and years systematically tightened restrictions on how Indians can remit money overseas. The Liberalised Remittance Scheme, or LRS, is one of the signature achievements of the post-1991 reforms. By allowing individuals to send money out of the country up to an amount of $250,000 a calendar year (at current levels), it revealed a degree of confidence in the Indian economy’s strength as well as in the rupee’s float and the sustainability of the country’s external account. Countries that are nervous about outflows and possible crises do not allow their citizens to send money out for investment or travel. Restrictions on remittances tend to be seen globally as a sign of insecurity among policymakers about the direction of the economy — which is, for example, the lesson that was taken by many after the Chinese government cracked down on individual remittances some years ago. When the yearly LRS cap was lowe
Or

Also Read

Outward remittances under LRS scheme near $2 billion in Nov: RBI

Outward remittance in April-December almost equal to FY22 figure: RBI

Remittances decline 23% sequentially to $2.1 billion in February

Increase in TCS under LRS is to target discretionary spending: Revenue Secy

Indians spent nearly $10 billion on foreign travel in April-December

Opening up space

Laboured movements

Quantum leap

Favourable terms

Fit for influence

Topics : Remittances LRS

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 10:12 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Turning the clock back

remittance
3 min read
Premium

Get real with targets

exports, trade, trade policy
6 min read

Best of BS Opinion: Laboured movements, opening up space, and more

Illustration
1 min read
Premium

Consumer sentiments expected to stay sluggish

Consumer sentiments
5 min read
Premium

Next step for the infotech boom

Illustration
6 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Consumer sentiments expected to stay sluggish

Consumer sentiments
5 min read

Best of BS Opinion: Laboured movements, opening up space, and more

Illustration
1 min read
Premium

Get real with targets

exports, trade, trade policy
6 min read
Premium

Turning the clock back

remittance
3 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon