Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Urban freight reforms key to cut emissions, boost logistics efficiency

Urban freight reforms key to cut emissions, boost logistics efficiency

Estimates by the National Council of Applied Economic Research show that India's logistics costs ranged from 7.8 to 8.9 per cent of gross domestic product in 2021-22

tvs supply chain
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 10:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Increasing freight movements, including by ecommerce firms, and associated first- and last-mile journeys contribute to congestion and noise pollution across Indian cities. To manage urban freight movement and reduce logistics costs, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has prepared comprehensive City Logistics Plans (CLPs) for major metro cities, starting with Bengaluru and Delhi. The initiative must be welcomed as it aims to streamline freight and logistics management, addressing the negative externalities associated with vehicular activity, such as congestion and pollution, while advancing sustainability goals and improving the overall quality of life. It is also in line
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment BS Opinion logistics sector

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon