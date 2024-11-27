Urban freight reforms key to cut emissions, boost logistics efficiency

Increasing freight movements, including by ecommerce firms, and associated first- and last-mile journeys contribute to congestion and noise pollution across Indian cities. To manage urban freight movement and reduce logistics costs, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has prepared comprehensive City Logistics Plans (CLPs) for major metro cities, starting with Bengaluru and Delhi. The initiative must be welcomed as it aims to streamline freight and logistics management, addressing the negative externalities associated with vehicular activity, such as congestion and pollution, while advancing sustainability goals and improving the overall quality of life. It is also in line