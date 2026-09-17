Warsh on the job

The case for a rate hike was building for quite some time. The outlook on inflation has worsened with increased uncertainties in West Asia and higher energy prices. In any case, the US inflation rate has been running above the 2 per cent target for over five years, and the Fed is expected to raise the policy interest rate further. It is worth noting that a Fed rate adjustment doesn’t usually end with one increase. Interestingly, Mr Warsh said in the post-policy news conference that the Fed had removed a “dose of accommodation”. However, he did not answer whether the rate was now close to “neutral” and noted that it was an academic matter. A neutral rate is the real interest rate that is neither accommodative nor restrictive. The Fed board members’ economic projections, also released on Wednesday, showed that they expected another rate increase this year, and the inflation rate was expected to remain above target even next year. Although the US inflation problem predates the crisis in West Asia, future rate action will, to an extent, depend on what happens in the region. It is also worth noting that the Fed is not alone in this fight against inflation. Last week, the European Central Bank raised interest rates for the second time this year. The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is expected to follow on Friday. There is considerable pressure on the yen, and thus, the BoJ’s decision will be keenly followed across the world.