West Bengal's SIR exercise casts a long shadow on electoral integrity

Overall, some nine million voters — about 12 per cent of the electorate — were struck off the roll. Of those, about six million were deemed “absentee” or “deceased”. For the rest, the Election Commission either categorised them as voters unmapped to the 2002 roll, the official cutoff date, or as facing “logical discrepancies”. Under a controversial artificial-intelligence algorithm, these logical discrepancies were broken down into five categories, including spelling differences, age gaps between parent and voter, more than six people linked to the same ancestor, and so on. However, it became increasingly clear that the logic behind these so-called discrepancies was questionable. As a result, some family members were excluded while others were included; voters with decades-long voting histories were left out and so on.

While the court-mandated judicial tribunals were supposed to address these issues more thoroughly, questions must be raised about the implementation of the process. Nearly 700 judicial officers drafted from West Bengal and neighbouring Odisha and Jharkhand heard over six million cases. Those whose names were not cleared in this initial process were permitted to approach 19 special tribunals set up for the purpose. The catch here is that no timelines have been fixed for adjudication because the apex court argued that former judges manning the tribunals could not be “overburdened”. Given this, the court would have done well to commandeer more resources and set a deadline for dealing with the cases. Neglecting to do so has defeated the purpose of the exercise. Yet the judges expressed deep concern about the vote-exclusion process, suggesting that a 2 per cent winning margin could be invalidated if 10-15 per cent of the electorate is excluded.