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Home / Entertainment / Don 3 row: FWICE withdraws non-cooperation move against Ranveer Singh

Don 3 row: FWICE withdraws non-cooperation move against Ranveer Singh

After talks with senior industry members and producer bodies, FWICE agreed to end its non-cooperation movement against Ranveer Singh. This decision comes amid legal exchanges

Don 3

Don 3 row updates

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

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The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has officially withdrawn its non-cooperation directive against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, bringing temporary relief to the actor amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Don 3.
 
The decision came after mediation efforts by the Producers Guild of India, IMPPA and the Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA), along with reports of Singh sending a legal notice to FWICE challenging the directive.

Don 3 FWICE controversy update

According to the latest reports, FWICE decided to revoke its previous non-cooperation stance after consulting with other producer associations and prominent figures in the film industry.
 
The actor has been in the news due to the ongoing Don 3 issue, which coincides with the recent development. The shift in position comes after reports that on Tuesday, Ranveer Singh sent FWICE a legal notice.
 
 
According to reports, the notice contested the organisation's non-cooperation mandate from last month. Nevertheless, the specifics of the legal communication have not been disclosed to the public.

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More on the Don 3 controversy

In response to the reported legal notification, FWICE has not released a separate comment. As efforts to settle the issue continue, the organisation has also appealed to the actor.
 
Ending the non-cooperative movement against Ranveer Singh, FWICE stated that it is in talks with other producers. With all due respect, they are pleading with Ranveer Singh to assist in resolving the Don 3 dispute. 

Why did FWICE take action against Ranveer Singh?

In response to complaints regarding Don 3, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued the non-cooperation directive on May 25. According to reports, Ranveer Singh allegedly left the film during pre-production, resulting in significant losses for the producers.
 
Because FWICE represents several workers' unions involved in film shootings, including technicians, spot staff, make-up artists, lighting teams and costume workers, the decision has now raised concerns throughout the Hindi film industry. 

Ranveer Singh's upcoming projects?

According to reports, the actor's projects, such as the zombie horror Pralay and Aditya Dhar's Chandragupta Maurya, were affected by FWICE's non-cooperation decision. Ranveer Singh may now return to work and continue filming his next movies since the film industry has ended its protest.
 

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Topics : Ranveer Singh Bollywood Indian film industry

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First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

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