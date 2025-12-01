Withering heights: Supreme Court verdict impacts the future of Aravallis

High levels of dust pollution and a rapidly depleting water table are two of the principal ecological threats facing Delhi and the sprawling National Capital Region (NCR). The Supreme Court’s recent verdict could indirectly accelerate these hazards and lead to ecological disaster. It has accepted a definition submitted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEFCC) of the Aravalli hills and ranges and it could extend mining and construction activities in larger parts of one of the world’s oldest mountain ranges. This could hasten the degradation and desertification of large parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, and