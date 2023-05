Best of BS Opinion: A sustainable growth rate, mystery of 20% TCS, and more

In this section

First Published: May 20 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Best of BS Opinion: Underwhelming performance, Pakistan's destiny and more

Best of BS Opinion: Curbing defence imports, safe farming, and more

Best of BS Opinion: A subpar record, National Innovation System, and more

Best of BS Opinion: The PLI question, questions about ONDC, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Unintended consequences, green growth conundrum, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Dumping ground, defending constitutional order, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Laws and order, corporate battles of 2023, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Fumes of failure, setting standards, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Abolish exemptions, politics over pension, and more

The structural shift in the Indian economy from agriculture to services and manufacturing, the improvement in life expectancy and education plus the growing rate of investment and digitisation suggest that the potential for annual growth should have become at least 7 per cent—the threshold beyond which a country is assumed to have achieved rapid growth. But, aspoints out here , the International Monetary Fund’s chief economist has suggested that India’s potential for growth has reached near the limit of its capacity. Given the various constraints, including Covid, some lowering of sights on the country’s sustainable rate of growth has to be accepted. But that makes the government’s job of raising the country’s capac

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com