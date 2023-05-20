Best of BS Opinion: A sustainable growth rate, mystery of 20% TCS, and more

The structural shift in the Indian economy from agriculture to services and manufacturing, the improvement in life expectancy and education plus the growing rate of investment and digitisation suggest that the potential for annual growth should have become at least 7 per cent—the threshold beyond which a country is assumed to have achieved rapid growth. But, as T N Ninan points out here, the International Monetary Fund’s chief economist has suggested that India’s potential for growth has reached near the limit of its capacity. Given the various constraints, including Covid, some lowering of sights on the country’s sustainable rate of growth has to be accepted. But that makes the government’s job of raising the country’s capac
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or