close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Best of BS Opinion: A sustainable growth rate, mystery of 20% TCS, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Kanika Datta
Economic growth, GDP
Premium

2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The structural shift in the Indian economy from agriculture to services and manufacturing, the improvement in life expectancy and education plus the growing rate of investment and digitisation suggest that the potential for annual growth should have become at least 7 per cent—the threshold beyond which a country is assumed to have achieved rapid growth. But, as T N Ninan points out here, the International Monetary Fund’s chief economist has suggested that India’s potential for growth has reached near the limit of its capacity. Given the various constraints, including Covid,  some lowering of sights on the country’s sustainable rate of growth has to be accepted. But that makes the government’s job of raising the country’s capac
Or

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: Abolish exemptions, politics over pension, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Fumes of failure, setting standards, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Laws and order, corporate battles of 2023, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Dumping ground, defending constitutional order, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Unintended consequences, green growth conundrum, & more

Best of BS Opinion: The PLI question, questions about ONDC, and more

Best of BS Opinion: A subpar record, National Innovation System, and more

Praveen Sood's biggest challenge: Getting CBI public trust, endorsement

Best of BS Opinion: Curbing defence imports, safe farming, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Underwhelming performance, Pakistan's destiny and more

Topics : BS Special Curated Content

First Published: May 20 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Ever evolving Sherlock Holmes

investigation
5 min read
Premium

Lunar dreams, powered by atom

Photo: www.mreclipse.com | Fred Espenak
5 min read
Premium

The mystery of 20% TCS

The mystery of 20% TCS
4 min read

14 years of Competition Commission: Young regulator faces new challenges

Dhanendra Kumar
7 min read
Premium

A sustainable growth rate: At what level will India have no output gap?

GDP growth
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

A sustainable growth rate: At what level will India have no output gap?

GDP growth
4 min read

14 years of Competition Commission: Young regulator faces new challenges

Dhanendra Kumar
7 min read
Premium

The mystery of 20% TCS

The mystery of 20% TCS
4 min read
Premium

Ever evolving Sherlock Holmes

investigation
5 min read

Best of BS Opinion: The PLI question, questions about ONDC, and more

PLI scheme, electronics, microchip, IT, hardware, technology, manufacturing
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon