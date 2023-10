Best of BS Opinion: The economic mosaic, lady who deserved better & more

Economy, domestic politics, weddings and peace efforts --- for the weekend

This week, T N Ninan writes: The overall picture of the economy is (in the RBI’s periodic surveys) painted in broadly optimistic hues, with some contrapuntal colours a part of the mosaic. The economy is, therefore, chugging along at the “new-old normal” growth rate of 6-plus per cent. That’s great, given the global context, but there’s no near-term prospect of acceleration

makes a plea for peace, not to take sides

QUOTE

The world is grappling with conflicts and confrontations ... a world full of conflict and confrontation is not in anyone’s interest. A divided world cannot provide solutions to the big challenges before humanity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has supported Israel in its conflict with Hamas