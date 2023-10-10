Best of BS Opinion: An atrocity in Israel, tragedy in Sikkim, and more

The weaknesses of the Fed and the initiatives on ways of cutting carbon emission --- for today

Ajay Tyagi details the carbon credit trading mechanism and the importance of it being put into operation as soon as possible.

Gurbachan Singh explains why the Fed policy has a side-effect for US government bonds

Two crises: One is environmental, posed by big dams in Himalayan rivers, and the other is the eternal Arab-Israel conflict. The two edits, the second one on dams and the first on the West Asian flashpoint, bear them out.

Understanding women’s role in the labour market is important for society. Thanks to Claudia Goldin’s groundbreaking research, we now know much more about the underlying factors and which barriers may need to be addressed in the future

Jakob Svensson, chair of the Committee for the (Nobel) Prize in Economic Sciences. Goldin is the winner this year