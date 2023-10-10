close
Sensex (-0.73%)
65512.39 -483.24
Nifty (-0.72%)
19512.35 -141.15
Nifty Midcap (-1.34%)
39744.65 -540.05
Nifty Smallcap (-1.89%)
5809.35 -112.05
Nifty Bank (-1.07%)
43886.50 -474.10
Heatmap

Best of BS Opinion: An atrocity in Israel, tragedy in Sikkim, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Carbon Credit Trading Scheme, Carbon Tax

Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 6:23 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The weaknesses of the Fed and the initiatives on ways of cutting carbon emission --- for today

Ajay Tyagi details the carbon credit trading mechanism and the importance of it being put into operation as soon as possible.

Gurbachan Singh explains why the Fed policy has a side-effect for US government bonds

Two crises: One is environmental, posed by big dams in Himalayan rivers, and the other is the eternal Arab-Israel conflict. The two edits, the second one on dams and the first on the West Asian flashpoint, bear them out.


QUOTE
 

Also Read

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

Women's reservation: What major political leaders have said on the Bill

Best of BS Opinion: MPC needs to be vigilant, India's show at Asian Games

Best of BS Opinion: How China grabbed pole, The end of Pax Americana & more

Best of BS Opinion: Election-year budgets, beyond due process, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Inflation risks, real estate rollercoaster & more

Best of BS Opinion: Election-year challenge, new caste equations & more

Understanding women’s role in the labour market is important for society. Thanks to Claudia Goldin’s groundbreaking research, we now know much more about the underlying factors and which barriers may need to be addressed in the future
 
Jakob Svensson, chair of the Committee for the (Nobel) Prize in Economic Sciences. Goldin is the winner this year
Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 6:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Palestine ConflictLatest News LiveShah Rukh Khan Death ThreatsAsain Games India Athletics Winners ListGold-Silver PriceNew Zealand vs Netherlands LIVE SCORECricket World Cup IND vs AFG MatchSony WF-1000XM5 review

Elections 2023

Telangana Assembly election: Polling on November 30, result on December 3Rajasthan Assembly election: Polling on November 23, results on December 3

Sports News

Cricket World Cup IND vs AFG: Shubman Gill likely to miss Afghanistan matchCricket fans lash out at BCCI over World Cup ticket chaos, shoddy planning

India News

Sikkim flash flood: Death toll at 34, IAF begins rescuing stranded touristsNewsClick row: Delhi HC reserves order on plea by founder against arrest

Economy News

India watching military conflict in Middle East closely, says Hardeep PuriG20 FMCBG meeting at Marrakesh: All eyes on MDB reform road map
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon