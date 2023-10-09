close
Sensex (0.55%)
65995.63 + 364.06
Nifty (0.55%)
19653.50 + 107.75
Nifty Midcap (0.60%)
40284.70 + 238.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.49%)
5921.40 + 28.95
Nifty Bank (0.33%)
44360.60 + 147.25
Heatmap

Best of BS Opinion: MPC needs to be vigilant, India's show at Asian Games

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

ILLUSTRATION: AJAY MOHANTY

ILLUSTRATION: AJAY MOHANTY

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Listen to This Article

The steps needed to have gender parity in banking, the impact of the US bond markets, and the changes through space and time. For today

Tamal Bandyopadhyay: The most significant boost to achieving gender parity could come from a commitment from companies to provide flexible working

The rise in bold yields and its implications: Global economic sluggishness, rising oil prices, and India’s fiscal position. Read Debashis Basu

In how many directions are the times changing? Ajit Balakrishnan takes you to the heart of it.

The second edit looks at India’s good performance at the Asian Games. And the first edit says why the Monetary Policy Committee should be vigilant.

This war (with the Hamas) will take time. It will be difficult.
 
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Business Standard
