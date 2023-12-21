Best of BS Opinion: Breach and overreach, IPL's hidden sticky wicket, more

The latest winter session of Parliament will go down in history as an exceptional sitting, marked with a record number of suspensions of members. In the broader scheme of things, the current disruption is not an isolated incident; there have been occasions when entire sessions have been washed out. Nor is the current Opposition the only guilty party. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party resorted to similar tactics when it was in opposition before 2014. The outcome is important legislation is not adequately debated and passed in haste, with longer-term consequences for the country. The essence of the issue is the existing Indian parliamentary system does not give enough space to the Opposition. The government of the day gets to drive the parliamentary agenda completely. This needs to change, the top edit argues, because today it's a security breach; tomorrow it could be something else, and disruptions will persist. Read it here
In other views:
M S Sahoo & Sumit Agrawal discuss the contours of disciplinary proceeding processes that market infrastructure institutions such as stock, commodity and currency exchanges should adopt. Read it here
The second edit says the IPL auctions inadvertently reveal a structural weakness in this money-spinning tournament. Read it here
Amit Kapoor and Bibek Debroy point out that smart cities should also be equal cities. Read it here
Alex Cook, Associate Professor of the NUS School of Public Health, Singapore on new Covid infections