Best of BS Opinion: Expanding RBI's toolkit, uneasy climate alliance, more

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) economists recently came up with a research paper that showed that machine learning techniques outperformed econometric models for inflation forecasting for both pre-pandemic and post-pandemic periods. A few months ago, the RBI selected two global consultancy firms to upscale its advanced analytics and develop AI-ML systems for its supervisory functions. The top edit makes the case for expanding the use of AI-ML to improve inflation-forecasting outcomes. Read it here
In other views:
Mihir Sharma says the global energy transition will depend upon how well policymakers can cooperate with and influence legacy sectors from oil to steel. Read it here
The second edit argues that with Bitcoin gaining greater acceptance, India needs to frame clear cryptocurrency rules. Read it here
Debashis Basu points out that India has a new market structure where domestic investors have become dominant but will they act any differently from foreign investors of the past? Read it here