Best of BS Opinion: Advantage Moscow, through prism of cricket, clearly

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

This week T N Ninan has questions on the Western will to fight Russia in its war against Ukraine, whether the sanctions against the country have been effective, and if the war, with so many deaths, could have been avoided.
 
The other pieces are:
 
Devangshu Datta looks at three cricket matches that give a clue to some of India’s national characteristics.
 
R Gopalakrishnan gives a peek into the mind of company boards, the kinds of genius they have, how they react to risk signals, etc.
 
Abishek Kumar looks at what lies behind and beyond new year resolutions.
 
QUOTE
 
We will be back stronger. Let those who slander and ridicule us continue their ways. We are being unfairly accused of causing the economic crisis. We made sure (of) continued growth despite fighting the war with the LTTE.
 
Former Sri Lanka president Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was re-elected leader of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna 
First Published: Dec 16 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon