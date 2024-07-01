Best of BS Opinion: A milestone on bond street, India's new trilemma, more

India’s gains from government bonds being included in the JP Morgan index. What ails trade in derivatives. And changing value systems among millennials

Tamal Bandyopadhyay: Local investors (primarily banks and insurance companies) have the stomach to support government borrowing, but greater foreign participation boosts sentiment. It will relieve pressure on banks and free up money for lending when most banks are finding it difficult to raise deposits to support credit growth. Local investors (primarily banks and insurance companies) have the stomach to support government borrowing, but greater foreign participation boosts sentiment. It will relieve pressure on banks and free up money for lending when most banks are finding it difficult to raise deposits to support credit growth.

Debashis Basu goes into the issue of speculation in derivatives and has solutions. goes into the issue of speculation in derivatives and has solutions.