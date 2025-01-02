Best of BS Opinion: Fiscal dilemmas, digital divides, and strategy

Every decision, like wielding a sword, demands precision, balance, and courage. A single misstep can blunt progress, while a well-calculated move can carve pathways to transformation. This week, we explore stories where sharp decision-making defines success — whether in fiscal policies, strategic alliances, or the pursuit of a digital revolution. Let’s dive in.

The rising popularity of cash-transfer schemes, such as Delhi’s Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana and proposals to double PM-Kisan payouts, raises pressing questions about fiscal prudence. While offering immediate relief, these schemes risk crowding out long-term investments. Unchecked outlays risk dulling the