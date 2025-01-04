Best of BS Opinion: Fresh takes on generations, politics, and more

As we stride into a new year, redefining our perspectives seems fitting. Because, the essence of change lies not in discarding the old but in viewing it with fresh eyes, reimagining paths, and shaping new narratives. Each column in this issue reflects the spirit of redefinition, offering insights into evolving politics, generations, gender roles, and greatness. Here's what's making waves:

In his column today, Kenneth Rogoff delves into Donald Trump’s hostility toward Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, despite Powell’s near-miraculous "soft landing" of the US economy amid rate hikes. Rogoff warns that Trump's interference risks undermining