Best of BS Opinion: Rupee, climate, and policies: Falling apples of change

Ever watched an apple fall from a tree? It’s not a sign of decay always — it’s nature making room for the next harvest. In life, just like in orchards, falling apples can feel unsettling. But they’re often clearing the way for fresh growth. This week, India’s economy, climate, and policies are experiencing their own “falls.” While they might look like setbacks at first glance, they hold the promise of renewal, resilience, and ripe opportunities. Let’s dig in.

The rupee, hitting an all-time low of 85.81 against the dollar, feels like a heavy apple dropping to