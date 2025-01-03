Business Standard

Friday, January 03, 2025 | 06:35 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Rupee, climate, and policies: Falling apples of change

Best of BS Opinion: Rupee, climate, and policies: Falling apples of change

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

economic growth
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ever watched an apple fall from a tree? It’s not a sign of decay always — it’s nature making room for the next harvest. In life, just like in orchards, falling apples can feel unsettling. But they’re often clearing the way for fresh growth. This week, India’s economy, climate, and policies are experiencing their own “falls.” While they might look like setbacks at first glance, they hold the promise of renewal, resilience, and ripe opportunities. Let’s dig in. 
The rupee, hitting an all-time low of 85.81 against the dollar, feels like a heavy apple dropping to
Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon