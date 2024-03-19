Sensex (    %)
                             
Best of BS Opinion: Green mobility, double standards, empower cities, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Rajesh Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

In a major new policy direction for the Indian automobile sector, the government has announced that import duties on electric vehicles (EVs) will be slashed as long as the EV manufacturer makes certain commitments to the government about producing in India. In this context, our lead editorial notes there are questions to be asked about the promissory note that investors will provide the government in return for this concession on tariffs. Tracking the cooperation of a company that has received a reduction in duties will be extraordinarily difficult. Read here

More airlines are embracing sustainable aviation fuel, which has triggered a spurt in production, but its high cost remains a challenge, writes Vandana Gombar. Read here
In other views

As our economy grows, more and more Indians will be living in cities. Hence, empowering cities must become a central part of our long-term development strategy, writes Nitin Desai. Read here

“In order to fully effectuate the order and to obviate any controversy in the future, the chairman and managing director of SBI shall file an affidavit on or before 5 pm on Thursday (March 21) indicating that SBI has disclosed all details of the electoral bonds which were in its possession and custody and that no details have been withheld.”
 
Supreme Court of India 

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

