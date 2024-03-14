Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Best of BS opinion: External stability, kudos to Mint Street & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

economic growth

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Kanika Datta
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

One of the most remarkable features of India’s economic management in recent years has been the stability on the external front. The handling of capital flows by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in recent years has played an important part in this process, intervening judiciously in the currency markets when large central banks flooded the system with liquidity and accumulating foreign exchange reserves that proved useful in stabilising the currency at a time of global tightening. Now that policy tightening in advanced economies has peaked and India could attract more portfolio investment, the RBI may have to refine its approach to currency management, the top edit points out.  Read it here.

In other views:
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Ajay Chhibber says RBI’s deft pandemic management is fueling India’s growth. Read it here

The second edit explains why gig work urgently needs a legal framework. Read it here

Amit Kapoor and Bibek Debroy argue that the notion that economic growth must come at the expense of environmental integrity is a false and outdated premise. Read it here



QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
“We see a long runway ahead for the current expansion cycle,”
 
Economists at Morgan Stanley on India’s economy

Also Read

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Best of BS Opinion: Planning for megapolises, redefining patriotism & more

Best of BS Opinion: Waiting for the states, Bengaluru warning & more

Best of BS Opinion: New-age trade deal, Stock market valuations, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Investing in AI, China's ambitious targets & more

Best of BS Opinion: A wiser world after Covid, Preserving the magic & more

Best of BS Opinion: Women's rights as a power play, Different lanes & more

Topics : Reserve Bank of India BS Special BS Opinion Curated Content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveCAA RulesLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEUS Elections 2024Gold Price TodayManohar Lal KhattarIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon