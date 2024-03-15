Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Best of BS opinion: Simultaneous elections, pharma regulation & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

pharma

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Kanika Datta
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

As widely expected, the high-level committee chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind set up to study the possibility of simultaneous elections for all three levels of government has unanimously endorsed the idea and recommended the way forward. Despite the merits of the idea, political developments, such as the early dissolution of a state Assembly or the Lok Sabha, may need to be accounted for. It is important, therefore, says the top edit, that the recommendations are taken forward only with wider political consensus. Holding simultaneous elections is not an end worth achieving if it undermines democratic values, the edit says. Read it here.

In other views:
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The second edit suggests the RBI should focus on spreading financial awareness and enhancing financial literacy. Read it here

Ajay Kumar outlines a strategy to make India a viable and dynamic manufacturing base. Read it here

K P Krishnan discusses the complex challenges of pharma regulations in India. Read it here


 
 QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
“There’s little bit of froth in low floating stock counters”
 
Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company 

Also Read

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

Best of BS Opinion: Planning for megapolises, redefining patriotism & more

Best of BS opinion: External stability, kudos to Mint Street & more

Best of BS Opinion: Waiting for the states, Bengaluru warning & more

Best of BS Opinion: New-age trade deal, Stock market valuations, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Investing in AI, China's ambitious targets & more

Best of BS Opinion: A wiser world after Covid, Preserving the magic & more

Topics : BS Special BS Opinion Curated Content pharmacy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveOne97 CommunicationsLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEGopal SnacksGold Price TodayRelianceIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon